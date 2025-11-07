Previous
A wonderful flash of colours… by beverley365
Photo 793

A wonderful flash of colours…

Every now and then, It's good to take a break from the internal noise.
Switch everything off and go for a walk.

Walking…taking photos…breathing deeply is so uplifting…

Walking in sunshine is heartwarming & gives us energy.

“Time expands, then contracts, all in tune with the stirrings of the heart.” - Haruki Murakami
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda Parker ace
Oh! That's a wonderful view to take in.
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely view.
November 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Well, you're not in Paris now!! lovely colours.
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, yes!
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact