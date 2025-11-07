Sign up
Previous
Photo 793
A wonderful flash of colours…
Every now and then, It's good to take a break from the internal noise.
Switch everything off and go for a walk.
Walking…taking photos…breathing deeply is so uplifting…
Walking in sunshine is heartwarming & gives us energy.
“Time expands, then contracts, all in tune with the stirrings of the heart.” - Haruki Murakami
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2108
photos
138
followers
102
following
217% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th November 2025 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lynda Parker
ace
Oh! That's a wonderful view to take in.
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely view.
November 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Well, you're not in Paris now!! lovely colours.
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, yes!
November 7th, 2025
