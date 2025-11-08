Striding back with happiness…

Reminded me so much of…

Walking back to happiness, woopah oh yeah yeah

Said goodbye to loneliness, woopah oh yeah yeah…



Walking Back to Happiness…Helen Shapiro ‧ from the 60’s such a beautiful voice & joyful song.



I felt so thrilled to be capturing the evening energy…



Ooo paris at night offers such a completely different experience than during the day.

In the twilight, the illuminated streets and dazzling monuments plunge the city into a magical atmosphere.



It’s simply beautiful…



