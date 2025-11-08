Previous
Striding back with happiness… by beverley365
Striding back with happiness…

Reminded me so much of…
Walking back to happiness, woopah oh yeah yeah
Said goodbye to loneliness, woopah oh yeah yeah…

Walking Back to Happiness…Helen Shapiro ‧ from the 60’s such a beautiful voice & joyful song.

I felt so thrilled to be capturing the evening energy…

Ooo paris at night offers such a completely different experience than during the day.
In the twilight, the illuminated streets and dazzling monuments plunge the city into a magical atmosphere.

It’s simply beautiful…

Susan Wakely ace
The illuminated boat really add to the night lights.
November 8th, 2025  
