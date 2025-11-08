Sign up
Photo 794
Striding back with happiness…
Reminded me so much of…
Walking back to happiness, woopah oh yeah yeah
Said goodbye to loneliness, woopah oh yeah yeah…
Walking Back to Happiness…Helen Shapiro ‧ from the 60’s such a beautiful voice & joyful song.
I felt so thrilled to be capturing the evening energy…
Ooo paris at night offers such a completely different experience than during the day.
In the twilight, the illuminated streets and dazzling monuments plunge the city into a magical atmosphere.
It’s simply beautiful…
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2110
photos
138
followers
102
following
217% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th November 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The illuminated boat really add to the night lights.
November 8th, 2025
