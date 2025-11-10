Previous
A favourite walk way… in the evening even more so… by beverley365
A favourite walk way… in the evening even more so…

The sky was exceptionally blue & the lighting so pretty… I could have stayed in this spot a while, I’ll be back… day or night I love wandering through these walkways…

I have a wonderfully busy week, I’ve set myself a few personal targets so I don’t daydream… although there’s always time to take a break 🤣

After my week away its back to my fun exercise routine and my healthy foods… & no sugar.

“I can never decide whether Paris is more beautiful by day or by night”…

whatever the weather… day or night I love taking photos…

Beverley

