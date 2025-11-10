Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
A favourite walk way… in the evening even more so…
The sky was exceptionally blue & the lighting so pretty… I could have stayed in this spot a while, I’ll be back… day or night I love wandering through these walkways…
I have a wonderfully busy week, I’ve set myself a few personal targets so I don’t daydream… although there’s always time to take a break 🤣
After my week away its back to my fun exercise routine and my healthy foods… & no sugar.
“I can never decide whether Paris is more beautiful by day or by night”…
whatever the weather… day or night I love taking photos…
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
796
