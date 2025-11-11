Previous
Long tall stunning walkway, a corridor of beauty by beverley365
Long tall stunning walkway, a corridor of beauty

Day or night, sunshine or rain, for me anytime.

I so enjoyed my run around for my eldest son… a spontaneous ‘hey mom’…

Today is armistice day…

This quote from the “Les Misérables” author means. “Life is a flower of which love is the honey.”

Victor Hugo was a prominent author and poet, who gave the world many famous quotes, especially from his most famous works 'Les Misérables' and 'The Hunchback of Notre-Dame'.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
That looks like a very cosy cafe with the beautiful lighting, such a beautiful ceiling.
November 11th, 2025  
Beautiful pov and light.
November 11th, 2025  
What a great looking cafe.
November 11th, 2025  
