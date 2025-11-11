Long tall stunning walkway, a corridor of beauty

Day or night, sunshine or rain, for me anytime.



I so enjoyed my run around for my eldest son… a spontaneous ‘hey mom’…



Today is armistice day…



This quote from the “Les Misérables” author means. “Life is a flower of which love is the honey.”



Victor Hugo was a prominent author and poet, who gave the world many famous quotes, especially from his most famous works 'Les Misérables' and 'The Hunchback of Notre-Dame'.

