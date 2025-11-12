The lions & flowers on the iron lacework is soo beautiful…

Infact all the artwork and minute details are incredible…everywhere I look…& It’s so well cared for.



I really like this statement…

“It is the reflection of an eternally young city despite its thousand-year-old history.

From Medieval to Modern, including Classical, Baroque, Baroque, Haussmannian, Art Nouveau and Art Deco, each era has left its mark, contributing to wealth and diversity of the Parisian urban landscape”

…

It really sums up it up as you’re wandering around… day or night.