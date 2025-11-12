Previous
The lions & flowers on the iron lacework is soo beautiful… by beverley365
Photo 798

The lions & flowers on the iron lacework is soo beautiful…

Infact all the artwork and minute details are incredible…everywhere I look…& It’s so well cared for.

I really like this statement…
“It is the reflection of an eternally young city despite its thousand-year-old history.
From Medieval to Modern, including Classical, Baroque, Baroque, Haussmannian, Art Nouveau and Art Deco, each era has left its mark, contributing to wealth and diversity of the Parisian urban landscape”

It really sums up it up as you’re wandering around… day or night.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact