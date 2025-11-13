The sound of the motor bike caught my attention…

I turned at just the right moment… capturing an old & newness moment…



In more recent times, the most significant architectural addition to the Louvre, and arguably the most talked about…. it is I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid. Inaugurated in 1989… wow

it initially sparked considerable controversy, a modern glass structure juxtaposed against centuries-old stone. Yet, with time, it has become an iconic symbol of the Louvre, embracing its future while acknowledging its past.



“The Pei Pyramid is the Louvre’s modern-day crown, a dazzling jewel that both divides and unites opinion, yet undeniably marks a new era.”



“After hours in the Louvre, your mind is full, your feet ache, and your soul is both enriched and utterly, wonderfully spent. It’s a glorious kind of exhaustion.”