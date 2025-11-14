Sign up
Previous
Photo 800
Walking through the arches …
time to get the metro…
Beautiful true words…
“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.
Thomas Jefferson
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2122
photos
138
followers
102
following
219% complete
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
797
1319
798
1320
799
1321
800
1322
Views
2
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th November 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
