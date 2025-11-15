Previous
I think he just winked at you… by beverley365
I think he just winked at you…

I do believe he did…

I was giggling & smiling as I turned to see two gentleman looking up too… taking photos as everyone else passed us by.

They said they had a lovely visit to Paris and were enjoying their last night in the lights… such a happy conversation between them…
it’s always so nice to bump into nice people.

The art of communication is a wonderful thing
Nothing in life is more important than the ability to communicate effectively."

Being happy is the greatest form of success…😊
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...


Brian ace
Love this and the caption
November 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful and a sweet caption !
November 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and narrative 👏🏻
November 15th, 2025  
