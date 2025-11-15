Sign up
Previous
Photo 801
I think he just winked at you…
I do believe he did…
I was giggling & smiling as I turned to see two gentleman looking up too… taking photos as everyone else passed us by.
They said they had a lovely visit to Paris and were enjoying their last night in the lights… such a happy conversation between them…
it’s always so nice to bump into nice people.
The art of communication is a wonderful thing
Nothing in life is more important than the ability to communicate effectively."
Being happy is the greatest form of success…😊
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Brian
ace
Love this and the caption
November 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful and a sweet caption !
November 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and narrative 👏🏻
November 15th, 2025
