I think he just winked at you…

I do believe he did…



I was giggling & smiling as I turned to see two gentleman looking up too… taking photos as everyone else passed us by.



They said they had a lovely visit to Paris and were enjoying their last night in the lights… such a happy conversation between them…

it’s always so nice to bump into nice people.



The art of communication is a wonderful thing

Nothing in life is more important than the ability to communicate effectively."



Being happy is the greatest form of success…😊