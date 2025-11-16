Previous
As beautiful as ever…with a buzz of energy… by beverley365
Photo 802

As beautiful as ever…with a buzz of energy…

The Saturday food market is opposite, fish from Dieppe… veg & fruit from the country… boulangerie & pastries… & so much more.
I pass it quickly as I’m bursting with excitement.

In the photo you can possibly see lots of seagulls … they’re looking for a fishy breakfast.

The Palais de Tokyo Museum - created 1937 built on what was then called Quai de Tokio known for its contemporary art, I love wandering around this vast huge area… down to Seine, across the bridge to the Eiffel Tower and simply enjoying the moment.

“Winter is in my head, but eternal spring is in my heart.” – Victor Hugo Me too😃

16th November 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
