Such a beautiful room… wonderful space to listen to the silence.
Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (1755-1842), Marie Antoinette's official portrait artist.
Roses were a recurring motif in her paintings embellishing her hair, decorating her clothes, emerging from vases and baskets...
It not often that I’ve been in a museum of such calmness…the simple splendeur of beauty was amazing.
Being an early bird was a smart choice…. As I left the queues were super long… couldn’t see the end.
A new week begins… I’m helping my friend this morning beginning to organise his art
Ooo it’s going to be a heavy & big task, however after my morning gentle yoga…I’m ready.
Might need a few coffees today 😄
‘Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower & and draws all good things towards you’.
Maharishi Mahesh Yogi