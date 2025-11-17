Such a beautiful room… wonderful space to listen to the silence.



Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (1755-1842), Marie Antoinette's official portrait artist.



Roses were a recurring motif in her paintings embellishing her hair, decorating her clothes, emerging from vases and baskets...



It not often that I’ve been in a museum of such calmness…the simple splendeur of beauty was amazing.

Being an early bird was a smart choice…. As I left the queues were super long… couldn’t see the end.



A new week begins… I’m helping my friend this morning beginning to organise his art

Ooo it’s going to be a heavy & big task, however after my morning gentle yoga…I’m ready.

Might need a few coffees today 😄



‘Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower & and draws all good things towards you’.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi