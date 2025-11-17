Previous
Such a beautiful room… wonderful space to listen to the silence. by beverley365
Photo 803

Such a beautiful room… wonderful space to listen to the silence.


Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun (1755-1842), Marie Antoinette's official portrait artist.

Roses were a recurring motif in her paintings embellishing her hair, decorating her clothes, emerging from vases and baskets...

It not often that I’ve been in a museum of such calmness…the simple splendeur of beauty was amazing.
Being an early bird was a smart choice…. As I left the queues were super long… couldn’t see the end.

A new week begins… I’m helping my friend this morning beginning to organise his art
Ooo it’s going to be a heavy & big task, however after my morning gentle yoga…I’m ready.
Might need a few coffees today 😄

‘Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower & and draws all good things towards you’.
Maharishi Mahesh Yogi
