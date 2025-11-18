Inspired by 17th century glove makers & perfumers

2007 Francis Kurkdjian commissioned Pinel & Pinel to create this 'Perfumer's case: a traveling laboratory lined in grained leather that combines artisanal heritage with technical innovation.



This perfumer's trunk allows him to follow clients to the ends of the earth, and crucially to the ends of their every whim. Opening like a wardrobe-trunk, it displays around a hundred raw, natural, and synthetic ingredients, as well as everything needed to weigh fragrances outside the lab and turn visions & dreams into reality… everything needed…scales, gloves, bottles, pipettes, and lots more.



“Long after one has forgotten what a woman wore, the memory of her perfume lingers.” – Christian Dior.