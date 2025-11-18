Previous
Inspired by 17th century glove makers & perfumers by beverley365
Inspired by 17th century glove makers & perfumers

2007 Francis Kurkdjian commissioned Pinel & Pinel to create this 'Perfumer's case: a traveling laboratory lined in grained leather that combines artisanal heritage with technical innovation.

This perfumer's trunk allows him to follow clients to the ends of the earth, and crucially to the ends of their every whim. Opening like a wardrobe-trunk, it displays around a hundred raw, natural, and synthetic ingredients, as well as everything needed to weigh fragrances outside the lab and turn visions & dreams into reality… everything needed…scales, gloves, bottles, pipettes, and lots more.

“Long after one has forgotten what a woman wore, the memory of her perfume lingers.” – Christian Dior.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How iconic! I was drawn to this because my father was a an analytical chemist in pharmaceutical research. Fascinating the science that goes into perfumery.
November 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an interesting shot. The perfume trunk must be so heavy to carry around from place to place
November 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
How fascinating
November 18th, 2025  
