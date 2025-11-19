I was greeted with a with a smile ‘would you like to stop & take a moment…I’d Loove too.

The secret formula of Blue Gold…

half way around the exhibition it really was lovely to stop & enjoy a glass of water… fragranced water. Just for the exhibition very thoughtful.



I drink water with a drop of essential oils or spices very often but this was something very special.

The staff were so enthusiastic, all wearing a stylish uniform bursting with knowledge to share.

It really was a super experience.



Perfume truly is like poetry in the air, connecting fashion, memory, and emotion in such a magical way.

