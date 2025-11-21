Previous
It’s the little things that make the difference… by beverley365
It’s the little things that make the difference…

Whilst stood thinking, watching the glass art twinkling & floating in the light & simply enjoying this warm orange aura…

Full of smiles I was given this chocolate delight… full of liquid caramel… sooo delicious.

In a gentle voice she enthused & shared her knowledge of the brand lovely to hear her passion… people make a difference…
21st November 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
