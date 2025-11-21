Sign up
Previous
Photo 807
It’s the little things that make the difference…
Whilst stood thinking, watching the glass art twinkling & floating in the light & simply enjoying this warm orange aura…
Full of smiles I was given this chocolate delight… full of liquid caramel… sooo delicious.
In a gentle voice she enthused & shared her knowledge of the brand lovely to hear her passion… people make a difference…
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2136
photos
138
followers
105
following
221% complete
View this month »
