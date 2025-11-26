Previous
Capturing a a memory… time to share by beverley365
Photo 812

Capturing a a memory… time to share

This is my grandmas brooch from Ooo forever ago… & whilst I love it to pieces… I’m popping it in the post to my sister… a little surprise to make her day.

This life is for loving, sharing, learning, smiling, caring, forgiving, laughing, hugging, helping, dancing, wondering, healing, and even more loving... & repeat 😃
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely piece of family nostalgia, I am sure your sister will have a big smile opening this.
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
I am sure your sister will be thrilled
November 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Sharing is caring, what a wonderful way to show it.
November 26th, 2025  
