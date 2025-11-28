Previous
My heart skipped a beat… Ooo Fabulous! Yippee by beverley365
Photo 814

My heart skipped a beat… Ooo Fabulous! Yippee

Perfect for a gloomy February… I’ve seen him perform many times bringing wonderful swirly whirly happy memories spinning back… from our musical old days of ‘the Police’.
Oh wow those were the days of community.

This is a venue in Paris that is sooo beautiful in every way. I’m sure I can persuade a few people to join me… ever hopefull 😃. However if I dont I’ll go by myself.

My favourite. “an English man in New York’… although if in being honest … their all my favourite.

“Do you know that our soul is composed of harmony?” Leonardo daVinci
Beverley

