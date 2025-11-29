Previous
Lighting the city of Paris… by beverley365
Photo 815

Lighting the city of Paris…

What crazy person would walk the streets of Paris on ‘black Friday’…. Hmm I loved it
I went specifically to buy a hair treatment product…

I photographed a couple of streetlights, I couldn’t help wondering about the history of sooo many different styles… & the replacing of bulbs and carrying out maintenance.

Paris was named the City of Light (Ville lumière) at the beginning of the nineteenth century after becoming the first city in Europe to use gas lighting to illuminate its streets.

... A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and observing life.” ...

Beverley

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful lamp posts.
November 29th, 2025  
