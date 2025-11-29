Sign up
Previous
Photo 815
Lighting the city of Paris…
What crazy person would walk the streets of Paris on ‘black Friday’…. Hmm I loved it
I went specifically to buy a hair treatment product…
I photographed a couple of streetlights, I couldn’t help wondering about the history of sooo many different styles… & the replacing of bulbs and carrying out maintenance.
Paris was named the City of Light (Ville lumière) at the beginning of the nineteenth century after becoming the first city in Europe to use gas lighting to illuminate its streets.
... A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and observing life.” ...
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2152
photos
138
followers
105
following
223% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views 9
9
Comments 1
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th November 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Beautiful lamp posts.
November 29th, 2025
