Step by step… by beverley365
Photo 816

Step by step…

I’m a firm believer that anything is possible. if we focus and work on our challenge…we can make things happen.
The expression’s - just do it! & practice makes perfect!? Come to mind.

As we say goodbye to November & welcome December… & although my work load has increased… I’m going to step back in time and pick up where I left off in the early 80’s…
Yes I can do this… 😁
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
223% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Go for it! I am a pianist...... perfection not required, expression is and joy comes.
November 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
What a unique perspective on piano keys.
November 30th, 2025  
