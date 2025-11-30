Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 816
Step by step…
I’m a firm believer that anything is possible. if we focus and work on our challenge…we can make things happen.
The expression’s - just do it! & practice makes perfect!? Come to mind.
As we say goodbye to November & welcome December… & although my work load has increased… I’m going to step back in time and pick up where I left off in the early 80’s…
Yes I can do this… 😁
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2154
photos
138
followers
105
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
813
1335
814
1336
815
1337
816
1338
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th November 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Go for it! I am a pianist...... perfection not required, expression is and joy comes.
November 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
What a unique perspective on piano keys.
November 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close