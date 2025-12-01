Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 817
1983… a colourful busy illustration…
Frank Margerin born 9 January 1952 Paris
a French author and illustrator of comics.
A former contributor to "Métal Hurlant," Frank Margerin, 67, is a demigod of the comics world.
He opened the doors of his home in Paris's 15th arrondissement to discuss his career, share his myriad collections. He's quite a character.
1st dec & oh boy it’s cold… I’m smiling thinking of Christmas songs…
Bing Crosby & Doris Day
“Baby, It's Cold Outside” 1950 Sooo romantic
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2156
photos
138
followers
106
following
223% complete
View this month »
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Latest from all albums
814
1336
815
1337
816
1338
817
1339
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st December 2025 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun illustration.
December 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Just imagine all the work and time that went into this! Quite an amazing artist.
December 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close