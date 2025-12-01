Previous
1983… a colourful busy illustration… by beverley365
1983… a colourful busy illustration…

Frank Margerin born 9 January 1952 Paris
a French author and illustrator of comics.

A former contributor to "Métal Hurlant," Frank Margerin, 67, is a demigod of the comics world.

He opened the doors of his home in Paris's 15th arrondissement to discuss his career, share his myriad collections. He's quite a character.

1st dec & oh boy it’s cold… I’m smiling thinking of Christmas songs…

Bing Crosby & Doris Day
“Baby, It's Cold Outside” 1950 Sooo romantic
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Susan Wakely ace
Fun illustration.
December 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Just imagine all the work and time that went into this! Quite an amazing artist.
December 1st, 2025  
