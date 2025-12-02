Previous
Vintage memories Ooo New York… New York… by beverley365
Photo 818

Vintage memories Ooo New York… New York…

Huge.. the size of 2 doors+… Oooh how I love this Art…

I looove NY… The jazz was awesome… no time to sleep… Ooo so many memories…

“The city seen from the Queensboro Bridge is always the city seen for the first time, in its first wild promise of all the mystery and the beauty in the world”. ―F. Scott Fitzgerald
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Great use of selective colour. Watch those NY taxi's go by!
December 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to have such memories.
December 2nd, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous!
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact