Vintage memories Ooo New York… New York…

Huge.. the size of 2 doors+… Oooh how I love this Art…



I looove NY… The jazz was awesome… no time to sleep… Ooo so many memories…



“The city seen from the Queensboro Bridge is always the city seen for the first time, in its first wild promise of all the mystery and the beauty in the world”. ―F. Scott Fitzgerald