Previous
Photo 818
Vintage memories Ooo New York… New York…
Huge.. the size of 2 doors+… Oooh how I love this Art…
I looove NY… The jazz was awesome… no time to sleep… Ooo so many memories…
“The city seen from the Queensboro Bridge is always the city seen for the first time, in its first wild promise of all the mystery and the beauty in the world”. ―F. Scott Fitzgerald
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2158
photos
138
followers
106
following
224% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st December 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Great use of selective colour. Watch those NY taxi's go by!
December 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to have such memories.
December 2nd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous!
December 2nd, 2025
