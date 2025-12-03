Previous
A few beautiful tiles hiding in the basement… since the 90’s… by beverley365
Photo 819

A few beautiful tiles hiding in the basement… since the 90’s…

Every piece of art has a history…

Now it’s time to do my thing…
I’m picking up where I left off on my own projects… challenging & fun…

I’ve always been an early riser, and oh boy do I miss my sunrise at the beach… but where ever we are…to step out and breathe in the early morning air is wonderful & I feel truly grateful.

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” – Dalai Lama.

Off to the country…I have a good feeling about this trip…🍀



Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
