a little book of art… by beverley365
Photo 820

a little book of art…

Only slightly bigger than the size of a credit card…probably 60 artists work.
For an event in Paris for Fontenay-aux-Roses
1993….

Why is Paris known for art?

The French Revolution and political and social change in France had a profound influence on art in the capital. Many painters moved towards using vibrant colours and elements of fantasy in their paintings, and Paris was central to the development of Romanticism in art, with painters such as Géricault.

What slogan is Paris known for?

With the Latin motto, Fluctuat nec mergitur, literally meaning "Tossed by waves but never sunken", it's clear how strong and timeless Paris is.
ace
