Patterns of life… 70’s by beverley365
Art helps us to express our emotions, to communicate our thoughts and feelings…
& to explore our imaginations, we discover so much more… ourselves & the world around us.

Art can be a powerful healer…
believe in yourself…

Whilst it’s super chilly & grey this morning it’s warmer than this last week…11” feels like 7
I’m considering a little wandering… a little wandering discovering in the rain….

“Some people walk in the rain , others just get wet”…

6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bright and cheerful on this terribly wet day. Amusing yet confusing !!!
December 6th, 2025  
