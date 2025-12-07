Sign up
Previous
Photo 823
Église saint-eustache church…
in the heart of Les Halles is one of the most visited churches in Paris.
Lovely togetherness of this couple walking slowly, I was surprised & thrilled at how few people were around…
it wasn’t until I looked at the photos last night I saw their eyes closed,,, maybe breathing exercise as their walking?
I do this but not with my eyes closed.
Lovely togetherness nevertheless.
I like people shots…
A beautiful Sunday to do whatever I fancy…preparing for Christmas is always exciting…
no matter whatever the occasion we always celebrate…
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
