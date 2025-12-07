Previous
Église saint-eustache church…

in the heart of Les Halles is one of the most visited churches in Paris.

Lovely togetherness of this couple walking slowly, I was surprised & thrilled at how few people were around…

it wasn’t until I looked at the photos last night I saw their eyes closed,,, maybe breathing exercise as their walking?
I do this but not with my eyes closed.

Lovely togetherness nevertheless.
I like people shots…

A beautiful Sunday to do whatever I fancy…preparing for Christmas is always exciting…

no matter whatever the occasion we always celebrate…
Beverley

