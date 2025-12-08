Sign up
Photo 824
taking a moment to ‘Stop & look’… closed balconies & windows.
The grey clouds and rainy weather of the past few weeks were replaced with crystal blue skies, wispy cotton bud clouds & a beam of sunshine…yippee!
Today is a beautiful fresh sunny windy day… I’ve had a super morning being way too busy…
The park breathes… I just follow.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2170
photos
139
followers
107
following
225% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th December 2025 2:31pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous looking up shot!
December 8th, 2025
