taking a moment to ‘Stop & look’… closed balconies & windows. by beverley365
taking a moment to ‘Stop & look’… closed balconies & windows.

The grey clouds and rainy weather of the past few weeks were replaced with crystal blue skies, wispy cotton bud clouds & a beam of sunshine…yippee!

Today is a beautiful fresh sunny windy day… I’ve had a super morning being way too busy…

The park breathes… I just follow.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous looking up shot!
December 8th, 2025  
