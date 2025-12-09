I like walking without a destination…

Embracing the new day. I never know what I’ll see & take a photo of…until I see it…& do it.



When I saw this new mosaic Invader’s art on the facing me…. HOPE

I immediately stopped, watching the people go by to then take an interesting photo.



HOPE… I wonder how many people look & see whats around them.

My iPhone has become my camera & I love it to pieces. whilst my sons may call or message

I don’t use my phone for anything else…

weird perhaps. I like the freedom, clears & energies my mind, I live in the moment.



And to write in my journal on the metro is so fun & therapeutic & do you know what… to be the only person in not looking down at a phone…is empowering…

Ooo la la…. A beautiful new day begins, to dark to tell what the weathers like how ever it’s not raining… ahh so…10” feels like 8”



Need to slowly whizz into action…



“It's a new dawn, It's a new day, It's a new life for me & I'm feeling good.” 🎵

Nina Simone



