I like walking without a destination… by beverley365
Photo 825

I like walking without a destination…

Embracing the new day. I never know what I’ll see & take a photo of…until I see it…& do it.

When I saw this new mosaic Invader’s art on the facing me…. HOPE
I immediately stopped, watching the people go by to then take an interesting photo.

HOPE… I wonder how many people look & see whats around them.
My iPhone has become my camera & I love it to pieces. whilst my sons may call or message
I don’t use my phone for anything else…
weird perhaps. I like the freedom, clears & energies my mind, I live in the moment.

And to write in my journal on the metro is so fun & therapeutic & do you know what… to be the only person in not looking down at a phone…is empowering…
Ooo la la…. A beautiful new day begins, to dark to tell what the weathers like how ever it’s not raining… ahh so…10” feels like 8”

Need to slowly whizz into action…

“It's a new dawn, It's a new day, It's a new life for me & I'm feeling good.” 🎵
Nina Simone

9th December 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
226% complete

ELFord 🇦🇺
That's what I try to do too
Love this building. It may end up in a sketch.
December 9th, 2025  
