Invader…the artist. When you pass by a mosaic it brings a smile to your face…

So a little history… A graduate of a Parisian École des Beaux-Arts, Invader initially derived inspiration for his creations from the video games he played when he was growing up in the 1970s and 80s.



Using tiles to represent the pixels in the games' 8-bit graphics,



Invader placed the first pilot space invader in Paris in 1996, and since then he has placed more than 4,100 space invaders in 83 cities over five continents.



Invader works incognito, often masked and largely at night.



He claims that only a few people know his real name and his face & that his parents think he works as a tiler in the construction industry.



I just randomly just discovered space invaders.com. there’s a Map of the world… constantly being updated…he's a busy boy…



