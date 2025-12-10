Sign up
Previous
Photo 826
Invader…the artist. When you pass by a mosaic it brings a smile to your face…
Replying to a question yesterday…😃
So a little history… A graduate of a Parisian École des Beaux-Arts, Invader initially derived inspiration for his creations from the video games he played when he was growing up in the 1970s and 80s.
Using tiles to represent the pixels in the games' 8-bit graphics,
Invader placed the first pilot space invader in Paris in 1996, and since then he has placed more than 4,100 space invaders in 83 cities over five continents.
Invader works incognito, often masked and largely at night.
He claims that only a few people know his real name and his face & that his parents think he works as a tiler in the construction industry.
I just randomly just discovered space invaders.com. there’s a Map of the world… constantly being updated…he's a busy boy…
“The object of art is not to reproduce reality, but to create a reality of the same intensity.”
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice to see him a bit nearer. I do love an incognito artist!
December 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh I thought you wre talking about the facade yesterday. I hope he had permission to place it there.
December 10th, 2025
