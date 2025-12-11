Previous
Photo 827

Giggling is a joy to hear…

Isn’t it lovely when you hear & see happy people, infact hearing them was so much better than my photo… very uplifting and makes you smile.

Its very chilly this morning 5’ feels like 3’ hmm
I won’t be dawdling through the park this morning.

“Breathe Paris in. It nourishes the soul.” – Victor Hugo
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
226% complete

