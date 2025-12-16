Previous
Standing on the corner… enjoying the chilly fresh evening… by beverley365
Photo 832

Standing on the corner… enjoying the chilly fresh evening…

Standing on the Corner watching the girls go by… Ooo Dean Martin …popped into my head just like that 😃 what voice
Ooo Pop & the rat pack… with Frank Sinatra & Sammy Daviis junior…

What I spotted & really liked about this street corner was… top left… the angel…this is a charming ice cream ‘Amorino’ parlour. Very romantic inside too.

My breath is turning to mist in the evening winter air… wooly hats, gloves & scarves have become the uniform of the day 🤣

“We walked
the winter streets of Paris
Warm beneath
The wings of whisky”. Atticus



16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Beverley

