Photo 832
Standing on the corner… enjoying the chilly fresh evening…
Standing on the Corner watching the girls go by… Ooo Dean Martin …popped into my head just like that 😃 what voice
Ooo Pop & the rat pack… with Frank Sinatra & Sammy Daviis junior…
What I spotted & really liked about this street corner was… top left… the angel…this is a charming ice cream ‘Amorino’ parlour. Very romantic inside too.
My breath is turning to mist in the evening winter air… wooly hats, gloves & scarves have become the uniform of the day 🤣
“We walked
the winter streets of Paris
Warm beneath
The wings of whisky”. Atticus
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2186
photos
141
followers
108
following
227% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th December 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
