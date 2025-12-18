Previous
The sky at night… with a little delight. by beverley365
The sky at night… with a little delight.

Oh my goodness it’s busy, major roads closed… great for tourists to relax… a visual presence of the military. So I’m having a whiz bang visit to my other favourite photo opportunity & I’m going home.

"You can be gorgeous at thirty, charming at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life."
Coco Chanel I agree 100% 😃
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and symmetry, a great quote from Coco.
December 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m working on the irresistible.
December 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Chanel number 5.....such a classic. Though I personally favour Coco Chanel in Winter, the original fragrance.
December 18th, 2025  
Hazel ace
"Irresistible" make me feel better as it's my birthday tomorrow and I'm definitely in that category!
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice advertising, but Chanel No 19 is my favourite perfume
December 18th, 2025  
