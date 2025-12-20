Previous
As I crossed the road i saw this reflection at the bus stop…

Beautiful colours bursting with energy as day turns to night.

It just so happened that a bus arrived. Crazy to say I was happy…

Photography helps to capture anything you feel is important to remember.
1 photograph is powerful enough to not only remind you of an event or detail, but can bring you right back to the feelings, sounds & even smells of the moment.

With every picture, you are telling your family’s unwritten stories & giving them a gift to keep & pass along.

So much joy in taking & sharing a photo…
20th December 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
229% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
December 20th, 2025  
