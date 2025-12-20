As I crossed the road i saw this reflection at the bus stop…

Beautiful colours bursting with energy as day turns to night.



It just so happened that a bus arrived. Crazy to say I was happy…



Photography helps to capture anything you feel is important to remember.

1 photograph is powerful enough to not only remind you of an event or detail, but can bring you right back to the feelings, sounds & even smells of the moment.



With every picture, you are telling your family’s unwritten stories & giving them a gift to keep & pass along.



So much joy in taking & sharing a photo…