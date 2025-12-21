Previous
I couldn’t resist stoping & breathing in the gorgeous fragrance… by beverley365
Photo 837

I couldn’t resist stoping & breathing in the gorgeous fragrance…

I’m on my way home from spending a couple of hours at the bakery with my youngest son.
He's enjoying his new job… working with an inspiring team.

I love the florists… I love to stop and smell the fragrance.

A little me time today…
Beverley

Corinne ace
Joyful !
December 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely colourful display.
December 21st, 2025  
