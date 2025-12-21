Sign up
Previous
Photo 837
I couldn’t resist stoping & breathing in the gorgeous fragrance…
I’m on my way home from spending a couple of hours at the bakery with my youngest son.
He's enjoying his new job… working with an inspiring team.
I love the florists… I love to stop and smell the fragrance.
A little me time today…
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2196
photos
141
followers
108
following
229% complete
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
834
1356
835
1357
1358
836
837
1359
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th December 2025 5:57pm
Corinne
ace
Joyful !
December 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colourful display.
December 21st, 2025
