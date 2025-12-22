Previous
Street brass band playing in the rain… beautiful to hear… by beverley365
Photo 838

Street brass band playing in the rain… beautiful to hear…

Walking the long way round to get the metro I could hear the music… Ooo fabulous and when I saw the huge crowds in the rain… it really made me smile.

A super atmosphere and although wet the musicians were having fun…swinging & rocking.

Children jumping up & down in the puddles and oldies dancing… soo wonderful to hear, see & feel.

A foggy wet Saturday wandering was fun 🤩

“I've always told the musicians in my band to play what they know and then play above that. Because then anything can...”. Miles Davis’s
