Previous
Photo 838
Street brass band playing in the rain… beautiful to hear…
Walking the long way round to get the metro I could hear the music… Ooo fabulous and when I saw the huge crowds in the rain… it really made me smile.
A super atmosphere and although wet the musicians were having fun…swinging & rocking.
Children jumping up & down in the puddles and oldies dancing… soo wonderful to hear, see & feel.
A foggy wet Saturday wandering was fun 🤩
“I've always told the musicians in my band to play what they know and then play above that. Because then anything can...”. Miles Davis’s
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2198
photos
141
followers
108
following
229% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th December 2025 4:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Zilli~
ace
Looks like fun!
December 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 22nd, 2025
