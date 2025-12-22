Street brass band playing in the rain… beautiful to hear…

Walking the long way round to get the metro I could hear the music… Ooo fabulous and when I saw the huge crowds in the rain… it really made me smile.



A super atmosphere and although wet the musicians were having fun…swinging & rocking.



Children jumping up & down in the puddles and oldies dancing… soo wonderful to hear, see & feel.



A foggy wet Saturday wandering was fun 🤩



“I've always told the musicians in my band to play what they know and then play above that. Because then anything can...”. Miles Davis’s