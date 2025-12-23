Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
A beautiful rainy day in Paris…
“The rain is very important. Because that's when Paris smells its sweetest. It's the damp chestnut trees, you see.” ~ Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina (1954)
How lovely to ping back to such a beautiful movie… all of her movies were beautiful.
It’s time to whizz in action…well… slowly get it together & begin the new day.
Once I’ve done the shopping with Camila I’m having some playtime wrapping presents & catching up with friends around the world… Oo the joy of email.
Happy new day 😃
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2200
photos
141
followers
108
following
229% complete
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th December 2025 4:10pm
Privacy
Public
Lynda Parker
ace
A beautiful city! And rain does make a city smell different.
December 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful building. I too love the smell of rain, but in the countryside ;-)
December 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shaped building.
December 23rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautifully shaped building. Very French.
December 23rd, 2025
