A beautiful rainy day in Paris…

“The rain is very important. Because that's when Paris smells its sweetest. It's the damp chestnut trees, you see.” ~ Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina (1954)



How lovely to ping back to such a beautiful movie… all of her movies were beautiful.



It’s time to whizz in action…well… slowly get it together & begin the new day.



Once I’ve done the shopping with Camila I’m having some playtime wrapping presents & catching up with friends around the world… Oo the joy of email.



Happy new day 😃