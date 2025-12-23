Previous
A beautiful rainy day in Paris… by beverley365
Photo 839

A beautiful rainy day in Paris…

“The rain is very important. Because that's when Paris smells its sweetest. It's the damp chestnut trees, you see.” ~ Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina (1954)

How lovely to ping back to such a beautiful movie… all of her movies were beautiful.

It’s time to whizz in action…well… slowly get it together & begin the new day.

Once I’ve done the shopping with Camila I’m having some playtime wrapping presents & catching up with friends around the world… Oo the joy of email.

Happy new day 😃
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Beverley

Lynda Parker ace
A beautiful city! And rain does make a city smell different.
December 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful building. I too love the smell of rain, but in the countryside ;-)
December 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shaped building.
December 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully shaped building. Very French.
December 23rd, 2025  
