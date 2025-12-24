As I was passing I just couldn’t resist…

and what a welcome…Bonjour Madame with smiles.



I walked up the the upstairs, turned & took the photo… au revoir et joyeux Noel madame 😃



It costs nothing to smile & say hello, a nice few minutes.



In a flash I was back on the metro which was full to bursting … a charming young chap gave me his seat. There is a respect here that is really lovely to see… I regularly see this kindness.



Ooo today is Christmas Eve… I’m looking forward to going out for lunch & a little shopping with my eldest son…



my young son is working over Christmas… but we’ll meet this evening on his way home for hugs and to give him a surprise.



I love my photo journal with 365, I love seeing inspiring photos everyday, I love the kindness & passion on 365.

It has been another wonderful inspirational year…. Thank you 😃🙏🍀



“Paris is not just a city for lovers, but a city to fall in love with.”



