Photo 840
As I was passing I just couldn’t resist…
and what a welcome…Bonjour Madame with smiles.
I walked up the the upstairs, turned & took the photo… au revoir et joyeux Noel madame 😃
It costs nothing to smile & say hello, a nice few minutes.
In a flash I was back on the metro which was full to bursting … a charming young chap gave me his seat. There is a respect here that is really lovely to see… I regularly see this kindness.
Ooo today is Christmas Eve… I’m looking forward to going out for lunch & a little shopping with my eldest son…
my young son is working over Christmas… but we’ll meet this evening on his way home for hugs and to give him a surprise.
I love my photo journal with 365, I love seeing inspiring photos everyday, I love the kindness & passion on 365.
It has been another wonderful inspirational year…. Thank you 😃🙏🍀
“Paris is not just a city for lovers, but a city to fall in love with.”
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman
Lovely.
December 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
A great capture.
December 24th, 2025
Diana
what a fabulous capture and reflection, wonderful narrative too.
December 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
It's lovely when people are kind and polite and friendly, it makes such a difference.
December 24th, 2025
