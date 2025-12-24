Previous
As I was passing I just couldn’t resist… by beverley365
Photo 840

As I was passing I just couldn’t resist…

and what a welcome…Bonjour Madame with smiles.

I walked up the the upstairs, turned & took the photo… au revoir et joyeux Noel madame 😃

It costs nothing to smile & say hello, a nice few minutes.

In a flash I was back on the metro which was full to bursting … a charming young chap gave me his seat. There is a respect here that is really lovely to see… I regularly see this kindness.

Ooo today is Christmas Eve… I’m looking forward to going out for lunch & a little shopping with my eldest son…

my young son is working over Christmas… but we’ll meet this evening on his way home for hugs and to give him a surprise.

I love my photo journal with 365, I love seeing inspiring photos everyday, I love the kindness & passion on 365.
It has been another wonderful inspirational year…. Thank you 😃🙏🍀

“Paris is not just a city for lovers, but a city to fall in love with.”

24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
December 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
December 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
what a fabulous capture and reflection, wonderful narrative too.
December 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's lovely when people are kind and polite and friendly, it makes such a difference.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact