Sheer delight… friendship is a wonderful gift…

Laughter keeps us young, to feel more alive inside and of course a togetherness with others & physically laughter relaxes our muscles and helps us relax.

It was a wonderful moment to see the joy & delight as she opened her gift…

Capturing a moment of joy is soo special.
There is more happiness in giving than receiving…

Happy Boxing Day 🧑‍🎄
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh what a beautiful picture, full of joy!
December 26th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely.
December 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful portrait, so special.
December 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Perfect capture of joy! So good your Noel was fabulous
December 26th, 2025  
