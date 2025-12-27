Previous
A wonderful few days of cooking for Christmas lunch… by beverley365
Photo 843

A wonderful few days of cooking for Christmas lunch…

A really super recipe…but most importantly it was delicious, a vegetarian option too soo yummy…mainly for me 🤣 with little hearts on the top… brett & Camila loved it too.

Camila loves to cook & loves learning all things new.

“What does your mom want for Christmas”?

What she truly wants can't be wrapped she wants your time…
your voice on the other end of the phone,
a warm hug that lingers a little longer than usual.
she wants to know you're okay.
That you're happy & that you still think of her.

Because what matters most to a mother isn't the gifts under the tree… it’s her children she loves more than anything walking through the door…
For hugs galore….
Time is the greatest gift 🎁
27th December 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
230% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful Christmas collage!
December 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely collage. Food ade with love.
December 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage of Camila at work, I love your narrative too as it would apply to me as well.
December 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I say that to my girls, their gift to me is seeing them for real.
December 27th, 2025  
