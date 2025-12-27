A wonderful few days of cooking for Christmas lunch…

A really super recipe…but most importantly it was delicious, a vegetarian option too soo yummy…mainly for me 🤣 with little hearts on the top… brett & Camila loved it too.



Camila loves to cook & loves learning all things new.



“What does your mom want for Christmas”?



What she truly wants can't be wrapped she wants your time…

your voice on the other end of the phone,

a warm hug that lingers a little longer than usual.

she wants to know you're okay.

That you're happy & that you still think of her.



Because what matters most to a mother isn't the gifts under the tree… it’s her children she loves more than anything walking through the door…

For hugs galore….

Time is the greatest gift 🎁