Photo 844
Photo 844
Starting this morning with a chocolate… or two
It’s a little warmer this morning, 2 feels like -2 🤣
Listening to my favourite jazz whilst doing a little spit spotting. I keep our tree up for as long as possible… Christmas time has flown by…
Time with Brett has been sooo awesome he needed pampering & to take time to relax.
“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get" was said by the character Forrest Gump (played by Tom Hanks) in 1994”.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
