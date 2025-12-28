Starting this morning with a chocolate… or two

It’s a little warmer this morning, 2 feels like -2 🤣



Listening to my favourite jazz whilst doing a little spit spotting. I keep our tree up for as long as possible… Christmas time has flown by…



Time with Brett has been sooo awesome he needed pampering & to take time to relax.



“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get" was said by the character Forrest Gump (played by Tom Hanks) in 1994”.