A timeless toy…

When was the last time you played with a yo-yo?



It’s fun… silly, relaxing and kinda calming.

This one sits on my desk where ever I’ve been & is played with regularly. It’s soon to be 26yrs old.



“Life is like a yoyo. It bounces up and down. Back and forth. And just when you think it is about to un whine. It pulls itself back up again.”



A fun shot…. Better than the sweeping brush 🤣



