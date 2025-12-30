Previous
A timeless toy… by beverley365
Photo 846

A timeless toy…

When was the last time you played with a yo-yo?

It’s fun… silly, relaxing and kinda calming.
This one sits on my desk where ever I’ve been & is played with regularly. It’s soon to be 26yrs old.

“Life is like a yoyo. It bounces up and down. Back and forth. And just when you think it is about to un whine. It pulls itself back up again.”

A fun shot…. Better than the sweeping brush 🤣

30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
231% complete

Agnes ace
That’s was a long time ago
December 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I bought them for the grandchildren and of course it was compulsory to have a go.
December 30th, 2025  
Marloes ace
It's been a while for me. Lovely tou and pov :)
December 30th, 2025  
