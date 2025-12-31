Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 847
I’m fascinated to begin this book…
My son has a wonderful collection of books… I’m loving discovering them….
For me a couple them very changed my views & thoughts of life.
So this book is the next… a complexity of human emotions, insightful views on all aspects of life….
It might take me a while 🤣 as I have no doubt I’ll day dream after each essay…
In my opinion reading books feels soo good & holding my books feels so natural.
Once Oscar Wilde famously said- "If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all."
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2216
photos
142
followers
111
following
232% complete
View this month »
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Latest from all albums
844
1366
845
1367
846
1368
847
1369
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Intriguing title !! I hope you will enjoy each essay as it comes and not rush through the book !
December 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close