I’m fascinated to begin this book…

My son has a wonderful collection of books… I’m loving discovering them….

For me a couple them very changed my views & thoughts of life.

So this book is the next… a complexity of human emotions, insightful views on all aspects of life….

It might take me a while 🤣 as I have no doubt I’ll day dream after each essay…

In my opinion reading books feels soo good & holding my books feels so natural.

Once Oscar Wilde famously said- "If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all."
Beryl Lloyd ace
Intriguing title !! I hope you will enjoy each essay as it comes and not rush through the book !
December 31st, 2025  
