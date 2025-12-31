I’m fascinated to begin this book…

My son has a wonderful collection of books… I’m loving discovering them….



For me a couple them very changed my views & thoughts of life.



So this book is the next… a complexity of human emotions, insightful views on all aspects of life….



It might take me a while 🤣 as I have no doubt I’ll day dream after each essay…



In my opinion reading books feels soo good & holding my books feels so natural.



Once Oscar Wilde famously said- "If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all."

