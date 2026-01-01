Sign up
Previous
Photo 848
I wonder… what can I make out of this? Ooo a bit of fun.
It’s so lovely to have a sunny morning, a lovely chill in the air to wake me up.
The first of January 2026…
This new day provides a moment where the past, present and future all live in the now.
I guess In reality, this occurs in every moment.
But, the new year is a beginning that can help us recognise that all time meets… Right here. Right now.
Making the absolute best of every minute, sharing laughter, kindness & gratitude & soo much more is. A wonderful thing to do.
It becomes contagious …you smile they smile back.
Have a lovely 1st of the new year 🍀🙏
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2218
photos
142
followers
111
following
232% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st January 2026 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Love this little silver leaf falling.
January 1st, 2026
Babs
ace
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026
