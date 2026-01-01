Previous
I wonder… what can I make out of this? Ooo a bit of fun. by beverley365
I wonder… what can I make out of this? Ooo a bit of fun.

It’s so lovely to have a sunny morning, a lovely chill in the air to wake me up.

The first of January 2026…
This new day provides a moment where the past, present and future all live in the now.
I guess In reality, this occurs in every moment.

But, the new year is a beginning that can help us recognise that all time meets… Right here. Right now.

Making the absolute best of every minute, sharing laughter, kindness & gratitude & soo much more is. A wonderful thing to do.
It becomes contagious …you smile they smile back.

Have a lovely 1st of the new year 🍀🙏
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
JackieR
Love this little silver leaf falling.
January 1st, 2026  
Babs
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026  
