Mamiche bakeries Paris

Since 2017, Victoria Effantin and Cécile Khayat and their teams at three Mamiche locations have been delivering unpretentious, nostalgic bread and baked goods to neighborhood locals and pastry tourists.



On the surface, the bakeries look like slightly jazzed-up versions of classic Parisian bakeries. There are more pops of color in their signage and marketing, a hip young staff, and some less traditional items in their mix.



The real difference lies in how things are made: everything on-site, from the best quality ingredients available (chocolate from Valrhona, stone ground wheat flour from Les Moulins Bourgeois outside of Paris, ham for their sandwiches from Terroirs d'Avenir.



People make all the difference their customer service is energetic kindness… no wonder there are queues of happy customers. …