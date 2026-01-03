There are good ships & wood ships, ships that sail the sea…

But the best ships are friendships,

and may they always be," Old Irish Proverb



Lovely to receive photos of special times shared…infact my Friends have shared photos I’ve never seen before….



Keeping in touch with friends is sooo wonderful, inspiring and warms my heart. & I enjoy motivating from afar.



Health is everything as we grow up… keeping in touch is so easy now & instant.

But a little postcard or a little surprise in the post is magically uplifting . & helps my friends feel better… & most of all it’s positive & motivating.



Time is the greatest gift no matter what age we are…but as we become grown ups time is the heart of life.



Ooo there might a sprinkling of snow….Ooo fingers crossed ❄️



