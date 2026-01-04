Previous
Crazy hours, non stop prepping & baking & smiling by beverley365
Photo 851

Crazy hours, non stop prepping & baking & smiling

From a baker to a pastry chef with lots of challenge's in between.
Snatching an hour with Christian at the bakery is so precious..

Time has a way of showing... What really
matters.🙏
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Dedicated to the job.
January 4th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your fabulous baker at work.
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact