Photo 851
Crazy hours, non stop prepping & baking & smiling
From a baker to a pastry chef with lots of challenge's in between.
Snatching an hour with Christian at the bakery is so precious..
Time has a way of showing... What really
matters.🙏
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2224
photos
142
followers
111
following
233% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Dedicated to the job.
January 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your fabulous baker at work.
January 4th, 2026
