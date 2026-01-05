Sign up
Previous
Photo 852
There are hearts everywhere…
It’s a super chilly morning, walking through the park with fresh snowy ice was a great wake up.
"Rise up, start fresh, see the bright opportunity in each day."
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2226
photos
143
followers
111
following
233% complete
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
849
1371
850
1372
851
1373
852
1374
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
5th January 2026 10:58am
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I like the little puppy
January 5th, 2026
