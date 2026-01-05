Previous
There are hearts everywhere… by beverley365
Photo 852

There are hearts everywhere…

It’s a super chilly morning, walking through the park with fresh snowy ice was a great wake up.

"Rise up, start fresh, see the bright opportunity in each day."
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
233% complete

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I like the little puppy
January 5th, 2026  
