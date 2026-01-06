Previous
Tropical plants resting in the snow…. by beverley365
Tropical plants resting in the snow….

Taking a moment to appreciate the cold, the beauty of winter, moment’s to appreciate the stillness and the quiet that only a snowfall can bring.

2 inches of snow & the garden looks magical.

I made a delicious banana ice cream & pineapple sorbet… which was fun.
Gosh did I giggle when I saw the snow falling 🤣


Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd ace
The snow adding delight and charm to otherwise beautiful structural plants in the garden !
January 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light, what a difference a bit of snow makes.
January 6th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
The snow really accentuates the shapes of the plant.
January 6th, 2026  
