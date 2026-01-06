Sign up
Photo 853
Tropical plants resting in the snow….
Taking a moment to appreciate the cold, the beauty of winter, moment’s to appreciate the stillness and the quiet that only a snowfall can bring.
2 inches of snow & the garden looks magical.
I made a delicious banana ice cream & pineapple sorbet… which was fun.
Gosh did I giggle when I saw the snow falling 🤣
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2228
photos
143
followers
114
following
233% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th January 2026 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The snow adding delight and charm to otherwise beautiful structural plants in the garden !
January 6th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light, what a difference a bit of snow makes.
January 6th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
The snow really accentuates the shapes of the plant.
January 6th, 2026
