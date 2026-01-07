Sign up
Previous
Photo 854
A mango treat…
My eldest son is soo naughty, Saturday evening he gave me this shiny yumminess…. to say thanks
I ate it with great delight, .. over 4 days..
Ooo everything about it was oh so Perfect.
We all deserve yummy treats… I was very thrilled & grateful… funny thing is,.. I’m actively reducing sugar in my diet…. Yikes
Oh well… this is the joy of enjoyment…yummy…
"Saying thank you is more than good manners”.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks very delicious beverley
January 7th, 2026
