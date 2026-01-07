Previous
A mango treat… by beverley365
A mango treat…

My eldest son is soo naughty, Saturday evening he gave me this shiny yumminess…. to say thanks

I ate it with great delight, .. over 4 days..
Ooo everything about it was oh so Perfect.

We all deserve yummy treats… I was very thrilled & grateful… funny thing is,.. I’m actively reducing sugar in my diet…. Yikes
Oh well… this is the joy of enjoyment…yummy…

"Saying thank you is more than good manners”.
7th January 2026

Beverley

Phil Howcroft
looks very delicious beverley
January 7th, 2026  
