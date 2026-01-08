Previous
Yesterday was beautifully bitterly cold…

I came home with a red nose as well as groceries.
Whilst I took a few snowy photos… when I got home I stood & looked at this tree… the street is lined with them… it’s beautiful to see… what ever the weather.

I didn’t realise quite how beautiful the sky looked a warm winters blue…. every photo tells a story.

Peeping through the window this morning whilst the snow is still there… it’s thawing …My son will be happy…

We had a power cut a couple of days ago…
Ooo no internet…. It was fabulous!

However we are now programmed to be glued to it… so yesterday my son fixed it. The neighbours are happy’



