Yesterday was beautifully bitterly cold…

I came home with a red nose as well as groceries.

Whilst I took a few snowy photos… when I got home I stood & looked at this tree… the street is lined with them… it’s beautiful to see… what ever the weather.



I didn’t realise quite how beautiful the sky looked a warm winters blue…. every photo tells a story.



Peeping through the window this morning whilst the snow is still there… it’s thawing …My son will be happy…



We had a power cut a couple of days ago…

Ooo no internet…. It was fabulous!



However we are now programmed to be glued to it… so yesterday my son fixed it. The neighbours are happy’







