Snowy herbs & bikes… by beverley365
Snowy herbs & bikes…

I wasn’t surprised to see them parked for a few days…not the weather for cycling.

And just like that… last night we had the passing storm & the snow is no more.

I’m hoping to have a pottering day today…
with a focus of rowing & yoga & healthy lunch.

I’m doing well with my vision plan… although I really have to push myself.

A calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that’s very important for good health.” Dalai Lama


9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
