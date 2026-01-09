Snowy herbs & bikes…

I wasn’t surprised to see them parked for a few days…not the weather for cycling.



And just like that… last night we had the passing storm & the snow is no more.



I’m hoping to have a pottering day today…

with a focus of rowing & yoga & healthy lunch.



I’m doing well with my vision plan… although I really have to push myself.



A calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that’s very important for good health.” Dalai Lama





