Previous
Photo 856
Snowy herbs & bikes…
I wasn’t surprised to see them parked for a few days…not the weather for cycling.
And just like that… last night we had the passing storm & the snow is no more.
I’m hoping to have a pottering day today…
with a focus of rowing & yoga & healthy lunch.
I’m doing well with my vision plan… although I really have to push myself.
A calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that’s very important for good health.” Dalai Lama
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2234
photos
142
followers
115
following
234% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th January 2026 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
