Previous
Photo 857
A bow hanging beautifully from the ceiling…
The light glistening on the patterns…a vibrant raspberry shade …cheerful & bright.
It was worth walking into this shop just for this photo.
There’s so much beauty in the simple things we see & do everyday.
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters… compared to what lies within us."
Ralph Waldo Emerson ·
"The mind is everything.
It’s the weekend! Enjoy 😊
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2236
photos
142
followers
115
following
234% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th January 2026 2:49pm
JackieR
ace
I do enjoy your joy!!
January 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous bow. Difficult to imagine the size of it.
January 10th, 2026
