A bow hanging beautifully from the ceiling… by beverley365
Photo 857

A bow hanging beautifully from the ceiling…

The light glistening on the patterns…a vibrant raspberry shade …cheerful & bright.
It was worth walking into this shop just for this photo.

There’s so much beauty in the simple things we see & do everyday.

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters… compared to what lies within us."
Ralph Waldo Emerson ·
"The mind is everything.

It’s the weekend! Enjoy 😊
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
JackieR ace
I do enjoy your joy!!
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous bow. Difficult to imagine the size of it.
January 10th, 2026  
