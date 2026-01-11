Previous
There’s no replacing the personal touch that comes with a handwritten letter… by beverley365
Photo 858

There’s no replacing the personal touch that comes with a handwritten letter…

Or a postcard… just saying hello…
I enjoyed a little time in this shop…. Stepping back in time

I just popped my head outside to feel the cool crisp air… yes its super chilly 😃
Soon a gentle walk to blow away the cobwebs… & buy a couple of croissants…

“Sunday is a day to nourish your soul and find joy in the little things.”
Beverley

Lesley ace
Ooh lovely place
January 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine how this smells.
January 11th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a interesting shop. I could spend ages in there
January 11th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Looks like a brilliant shop
January 11th, 2026  
