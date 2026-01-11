Sign up
Previous
Photo 858
There’s no replacing the personal touch that comes with a handwritten letter…
Or a postcard… just saying hello…
I enjoyed a little time in this shop…. Stepping back in time
I just popped my head outside to feel the cool crisp air… yes its super chilly 😃
Soon a gentle walk to blow away the cobwebs… & buy a couple of croissants…
“Sunday is a day to nourish your soul and find joy in the little things.”
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Lesley
ace
Ooh lovely place
January 11th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
I can imagine how this smells.
January 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a interesting shop. I could spend ages in there
January 11th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Looks like a brilliant shop
January 11th, 2026
